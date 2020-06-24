Hajj 2020: Hajj Committee of India to refund deposits

Hyderabad: After Saudi Arabia’s decision to go ahead next month Hajj with restrictions and to allow a very limited number of pilgrims from various nationalities who already reside in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj, India has decided to refund the amount to all selected intending pilgrims.

Hajj Committee has sent a message to the selected Hajj aspirants in which it has informed that the applications submitted for Hajj 2020 have been cancelled and the amount deposited by the pilgrims will be refunded and deposited to their accounts within a month.

Hajj Committee said that selected aspirants need not fill the cancellation form and they can collect their passports from their respective State Hajj Committees.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh State Hajj Committee have sent messages to their respective selected Hajj aspirants and informed them about the refund of the amount and collection of passports.

Meanwhile, union minister for minority affairs said that the government of India respecting the decision taken by Saudi Arabian government will not send the pilgrims to Saudi Arabia. He informed that 2300 women had applied to perform Hajj 2020 without Mahram. Those women will be allowed the option to go to Hajj 2021 on the basis of their application for Hajj 2020. Besides, women who file fresh applications will also be allowed to go to Haj next year.

Saudi Arabia’s ministry of Haj and Umrah in a statement issued on Monday announced that “in light of continuation of the pandemic and the risks of Coronavirus spreading in crowded spaces and large gatherings”, it has been decided that Haj for this year (1441 H/ 2020 AD) will be held whereby a very limited number of pilgrims from various nationalities who already reside in Saudi Arabia, would be able to perform it.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the process of refunding the amount will begin shortly. No reduction would be carried out from the amount deposited. The amount will be deposited in the accounts of the selected pilgrims through online DBT mode.

2 lakh pilgrims performed the holy pilgrimage in 2019 of them 50% were women. 3040 women performed Hajj pilgrimage without Muharram in 2018.