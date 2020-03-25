Hajj 2020: Saudi govt asks India not to make further commitments

New Delhi: Keeping in view the current situation around the globe due to deadly Coronavirus, Hajj Committee of India (HCI) has decided to stall collection of third installment until it gets confirmation of the Hajj and participation of Indians in Hajj by Saudi Arabia.

In a circular issued by the Committee on March 24, chief executive officer Dr Maqsood Ahmed Khan stated, “Considering the uncertainty and the situation all over the world, the declaration of third installment will be done after getting the confirmation of the Hajj and participation of Indians in Hajj by Saudi Arabia.”

The circular informed that the intending pilgrims who have not yet paid the second installment, that they are permitted to pay second installment along with the third installment.

The circular claimed that Saudi Arabia has not yet decided about the Hajj 2020 and it has asked the HCI not to make any new commitments for the same.

The Committee assured that the amount deposited by the intending pilgrims is safe with Hajj Committee of India and can be refunded fully any time in case any unexpected decision is taken in future.

