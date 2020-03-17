Hajj 2020: Schedule for TS pilgrims released

Hyderabad: Hajj Committee of India has released the schedule for the Haj pilgrims for the season of 2020.

According to this schedule, the pilgrims will start leaving from 9th July and their return journey will start on 13th August.

Chairman of Telangana Hajj Committee informed that the pilgrims of the state will start coming back from 13th August to 3rd September.

On account of Coronavirus, training camps for Hajj pilgrims have been postponed. However, these training camps will be held in April if the situation becomes normal. He also apprised that the Hajj pilgrims can pay their second installment of travel expenses before 31st March. They have to remit Rs1 lac, 20 thousand.