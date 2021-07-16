Hajj 2021: Arafat day sermon to be translated into ten languages

Riyadh: In an effort to convey the message of Islam to the widest possible audience, the Arafat day sermon will be translated into ten languages, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

This is the fourth-year in a row Arafat sermon for the will be translated in multiple languages.

Based on the directive of the custodian of the two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaiziz al Saud, the general presidency for affairs of the grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque Sheikh Abdul Rahman Ibn Abdul Aziz al-Sudais is honored to translate Arafat sermon since Hajj1439H, the report mentioned.

In the year 2018 and 2019—1439H and 1440H was translated into five languages- English, French, Indonesian, Urdu, and Persian. In 2020—1441H Hajj, Al-Sudais has directed for an increase in the number of languages used in translating the sermon from five to ten.

This year—1442H sermon will be translated in ten languages, which are English, Malay, Urdu, Persian, French, Chinese, Turkish, Russian, Hausa and Bengali. It will also be available on the Arafat Sermon App and on the Manarat Al-Haramain website.

Why is the sermon translated into other Languages?

To continue pursuing the honorable efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to serve Hujjaj and provide all the necessary means to facilitate the performance of their rites with full benefits.

To show the right image of Islaam and its moderation.

To provide Hujjaj and Muslims with religious materials in several languages in accordance with the required rules and guidelines.

To ensure delivering the message of Islaam to the world by using modern technology.

On July 15, custodian of the two Holy Mosques King Salman has issued a royal order, assigning Sheikh Bandar Bin Abdulaziz Balila, imam and preacher of the grand Mosque, who is also a member of the council of senior scholars, to deliver the sermon on Arafat Day.

What is day of Arafah?

The day of Arafah is considered important by Muslims. It is also known as the “Day of Repentance”.

It also holds great importance as the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) delivered his farewell sermon on the mount Arafat. Arafat Day comes on the day before the start of Eid al-Adha and marks the second day of Hajj.

Arafat day falls on the ninth day of Zul-Hijjah according to the ‘hijri’ calendar(Islamic calendar).

The Hajj season begins on July 18. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, only 60,000 people from within the kingdom will perform Hajj this year.