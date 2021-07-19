Hajj 2021: No COVID-19 cases detected among pilgrims so far

Riyadh: No COVID-19 cases have so far been detected among the Hajj pilgrims, the Saudi ministry of health announced that on Sunday.

Dr Muhammad Al-Abdulaaly, the official spokesman for the ministry of health, confirmed to the public that the Hajj pilgrims are free of the COVID-19 and in good condition.

Al-Abdulaaly revealed during a press conference that 13 hospitals have been allocated for Hajj this year.

Meanwhile, ministry of interior spokesman Talal Al-Shalhoub confirmed that strict security measures were taken to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

“All pilgrims have arrived in Mina and will head to Arafat in buses after Fajr prayers on Monday,” Al-Shalhoub added.

Saudi Arabia: More than 22 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has administered more than 22 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to its citizens and residents, the ministry of health announced on Saturday.

The total doses given so far amounted to 22,014,448 doses, with more than 587 vaccination centers established across the kingdom to ensure that everyone in the country has access to vaccines, according to the ministry.

During the past 24 hours, 1,055 COVID-19 infection were recorded, and 12 new COVID-19 related deaths.