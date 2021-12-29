Hajj 2022: Reserved category of 70 plus years restored

Hyderabad: The Haj Committee of India has decided to relax the age of Hajj aspirants for those 70 and above for Hajj 2022.

Initially, the applicant’s age was fixed at 65 years and now relaxing the age, the Haj Committee has restored the 70 + category as well

All those who will complete 70 years on May 31, 2022, or those who have been born before May 31, 1952, can apply for the Hajj.

Under this reserved category of 70+ years, one associate will be permitted to accompany the elderly applicants.

The Executive Officer of Telangana Haj Committee B Shafiullah said that all those above 70 years who have not performed Hajj either through the Haj Committee or private tour operators can apply for Hajj 2022.

As associates, husband, wife, brother, sister, grandson, granddaughter, daughter-in-law, nephew, niece and others can be taken along.

For associates, no condition of previous Haj shall be applicable.

Shafiullah said that special Haj counters have been set up in Haj House Nampally for receiving applications. The applicants can also submit their applications online on the mobile app of the Haj Committee of India.

All the arrangements for Hajj 2022 shall be as per the guidelines provided by the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The applicants can obtain further information by contacting Haj Committee directly.