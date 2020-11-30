HAL delivers biggest cryogenic propellant tank to ISRO

Bengaluru, Nov 30 : India’s premier aerospace company, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, on Monday delivered the biggest cryogenic propellant tank (C32 LH2) ever fabricated by the company to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) much ahead of the contractual schedule.

According to a note released by HAL, the biggest cryogenic propellant tank (C32 LH2) tank is a developmental cryogenic propellant tank of aluminium alloy designed for improving the payload capability of the GSLV MK-III launching vehicle.

An HAL official said that the four-metre diameter tank is eight metres in length and can load 5,755 kg propellant in 89 cubic metres volume. “Total length of weld carried out in the tank is 115 metres at different stages to the quality requirement of 100 per cent tests on radiography, Die penetrant check and leak proof,” the official said.

The note added that the propellant tank was handed over virtually by HAL Director (Operations) M.S. Velpari to ISRO’s Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) Director V. Narayanan, in the presence of ISRO’s Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) Director S. Somanath and other senior scientists from ISRO.

The official also claimed that HAL has mastered the skills and technologies required for fabricating welded propellant tank of aluminium alloy to such stringent quality requirements.

Acknowledging HAL’s contributions to India’s space programme, S. Somanath said, “I appreciate HAL’s role in developing eco-system by sharing the knowledge among private players towards strengthening the supply chain.”

V. Narayanan, Director (LPSC), while receiving the hardware, thanked the entire workforce of HAL for successful production of the developmental project.

HAL as a strategic reliable partner has been associating with ISRO for its prestigious space programmes since the last five decades.

HAL has supplied critical structures, tankages and satellite structures for the PSLV, GSLV-MkII and GSLV-MkIII launch vehicles. Various new projects like PS2/GS2 integration, Semi-Cryo structure fabrication and manufacture of cryo nd semi cryo engines are being taken up at HAL, for which setting up of necessary infrastructure and facilities is nearing completion.

HAL has also supported ISRO right from the developmental phase of Crew Atmospheric Re-entry Experiment, PAD Abort test for Crew Escape for Human Space Mission and is currently building hardware for full-fledged launch vehicle GSLV Mk-III for Gaganyaan programme.

