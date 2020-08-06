HAL donates 2 ambulances to Bengaluru hospital

Bengaluru, Aug 6 : State-run aerospace and defence major Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) donated two ambulances to Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute (BLCMC & RI) here on Thursday.

“Considering the ever growing demand for ambulances in these extraordinary times of COVID-19, HAL has donated two ambulances,” said HAL Chairman and Managing Director R. Madhavan.

He said the ambulances can be used for transporting patients who need non-invasive airway management.

The company’s Human Resources Director Alok Verma said the ambulances are equipped with air conditioning, basic life support system, analog oxygen delivery system, auto loader stretcher trolley with floor mounting mechanism and other features.

HAL officials donated the vehicles in the presence of Karnataka Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar and other senior officials.

The company also signed an agreement to maintain the ambulances.

There are three major hospitals under BLCMC & RI — Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, HSIS Gosha Hospital and BBMP Super Speciality Hospital, all of which have been converted into COVID hospitals for emergency treatment.

Earlier, HAL had set up a Covid Care Care (CCC) with 160 beds and handed it over to the city civic body.

Bengaluru is ground zero of coronavirus in the southern state, accounting for 64,881 infections, out of which 32,757 are still active.

