10 Mar 2020, Tue Islamic Calender
HAL invites applications to fill up vacancies – Apply online

Posted by Sameer Published: March 10, 2020, 9:55 pm IST
New Delhi: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) invited applications to fill up vacancies of ‘Diploma Technicians’ in various disciplines.  The engagement of ‘Diploma Technicians’ will be on a tenure basis of 4 years.

Post details

DisciplineNumber of postsRequired educational qualification
Mechanical7Diploma in Engineering in Mechanical/ Production / Aeronautical
Electrical3 Diploma in Engineering in Electrical / Electrical & Electronics
Electronics2Diploma in Engineering in Electronics / Electrical & Electronics / Electronics & Communication

Eligibility

As per the notification, the cutoff percentage of marks in ‘Diploma in Engineering’ for General, EWS and OBC candidates is 60% whereas, for the candidates belonging to SC, ST, it is 50%.

The age of the candidates should not be more than 28 years as on 1st January 2020.

The selection of the candidates will be based on the written test.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of HAL. The last date for applying online is 24th March 2020.

For further details, candidates can read official notification.

