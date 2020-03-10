HAL invites applications to fill up vacancies – Apply online

A+ A-

New Delhi: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) invited applications to fill up vacancies of ‘Diploma Technicians’ in various disciplines. The engagement of ‘Diploma Technicians’ will be on a tenure basis of 4 years.

Post details

Discipline Number of posts Required educational qualification Mechanical 7 Diploma in Engineering in Mechanical/ Production / Aeronautical Electrical 3 Diploma in Engineering in Electrical / Electrical & Electronics Electronics 2 Diploma in Engineering in Electronics / Electrical & Electronics / Electronics & Communication

Eligibility

As per the notification, the cutoff percentage of marks in ‘Diploma in Engineering’ for General, EWS and OBC candidates is 60% whereas, for the candidates belonging to SC, ST, it is 50%.

The age of the candidates should not be more than 28 years as on 1st January 2020.

The selection of the candidates will be based on the written test.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of HAL. The last date for applying online is 24th March 2020.

For further details, candidates can read official notification.