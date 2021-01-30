HAL to showcase aircraft, helicopters at Aero India 2021

Bengaluru, Jan 29 : State-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) will showcase its aircraft and helicopters at the 13th biennial Aero India 2021 in the city from February 3-5, an official said on Friday.

“We will showcase our fixed and rotary wing aircraft and helicopters during the air show by flying them in a unique formation at the Yelahanka Air Force station on the city’s outskirts,” the official said in a statement here.

“Titled ‘Aatmanirbhar formation flight’ after the government’s flagship self-reliant India programme, the flying display will demonstrate the defence behemoth’s prowess on the theme ‘conceive, indigenise and collaborate’ at the three-day maiden hybrid expo.

“The formation flight will have the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas trainer, Hindustan Turbo Trainer (HTT-40), IJT (Intermediate Jet Trainer), Advanced Hawk Mk-132 and Civil Dornier (Do-228) to demonstrate self-sufficiency in the trainer segment,” said the company.

HTT-40, Advanced Hawk Mk 132 and Civil Do-228 will also be available for customer demonstration flights.

“Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) will take part in the flying display,” said the official.

Static display will include Do-228, Hindustan Turbo Trainer (HTT)-40 and LUH and ALH Mk III.

The defence behemoth’s major attraction will be the Combat Air Teaming System (CATS) simulator at its pavilion in the expo.

“The simulator will have Tejas-Max cockpit as the mother-ship platform, with the embedded air teaming intelligence concepts to demonstrate the integrated and autonomous wingman platforms and swarming of drones to engage in the mission,” said the statement.

The outdoor static display will feature rotary wing products LCH, ALH Mk IV Rudra and ALH civil variant.

The company’s pavilion will also display indigenously designed and developed fixed and rotary wing platforms, technologies, covering power plants and future generation combat capable airborne solutions.

“We will promote indigenously-built platforms to visiting delegations and hold meetings with manufacturers and customers to sign agreements and contracts for various projects,” added the official.

Product launches, handing over ceremonies and major announcements on key activities will be part of the company’s schedule at the expo.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.