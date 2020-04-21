Haleem makers to not serve this Ramzan

Hyderabad: The popular Haleem makers from the city Pista House and Shah Ghouse Today announced that they would not serve Haleem to its lovers during the upcoming holy month of a Ramzaan.

The founder Pista house group Md. Majeed said that they had taken the decision after a meeting of all the hotels from Hyderabad to discuss the issue of the ongoing lockdown in the city.

He also said that their main objective was to extend their support to the efforts being made by the state government to put coronavirus at bay. Meanwhile, The clerics from the Muslim community have also urged the Muslims from across the state to offer their prayers at homes instead of visiting mosques.

