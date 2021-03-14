Half a dozen RSS, ABVP leaders working in Bengal for ‘Mission 200+’

New Delhi, March 14 : Over half a dozen Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leaders are working round the clock for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to achieve the party’s ‘Mission 200+’ in West Bengal Assembly polls by securing over three crore votes.

Leading the team are joint general secretary (Organisation) Shiv Prakash and national secretary Arvind Menon. The other team members include Uttar Pradesh general secretary (Organisation) Sunil Bansal, who is credited with success of 2017 Assembly polls, Sunil Deodhar who successfully led party campaign in Tripura, Bihar joint general secretary (Organisation) Ratnakar, Haryana general secretary (Organisation) Ravindra Raju and Rajasthan general secretary (Organisation) Chandrashekhar.

The BJP has divided Bengal into five parts – North Bengal, Rath Bang (South Western District), Nabadwip, Medinipur and Kolkata. These five leaders have been assigned one region each.

Menon, who started his political career as ABVP leader, is working in West Bengal since 2018 and has helped the party in achieving stunning results in 2019 Lok Sabha polls when the BJP won 18 out of 42 seats in the state.

Prakash and Menon are relentlessly working on to build the organisation at the grassroot levels. While Menon is working in West Bengal for almost three years, party president J P Nadda asked Prakash also to focus on West Bengal.

Menon told the IANS they (BJP leaders and cadre) are working together to uproot Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government.

“In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, we got 2.30 crore which was 40.78 per cent of total vote polled while the TMC got 43 per cent. If we get over three crore votes in upcoming Assembly polls, the BJP will form the next government in West Bengal with a thumping majority,” Menon said.

Menon explained that the organisation has expanded to almost all the booths to achieved the target.

“Number of polling booths has increased to over one lakh from existing 78,000 due to Covid and the BJP has presence at all the booths and it has been achieved by team efforts,” Menon said.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.