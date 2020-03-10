Half-a-day schools from March 16, to re-open on June 12

A+ A-

Hyderabad: School Education Commissioner Chitra Ramchandran has directed all the regional Joint Directors of School Education and District Educational Officers in the State to implement half-day schools during the summer from March 16.

According to the order, half-day schools will function during summer from March 16 to April 23 of the academic year 2019-20. The schools primary, upper primary and high schools of all managements, both government, government-aided and private managements will function from 8 am to 12.30 pm followed by Mid-day meals at 12.30 pm. The schools will reopen on June 12.

The School Education Commissioner asked all the regional joint directors and district educational officers to communicate the order to the schools functioning under all managements and monitor the implementation.