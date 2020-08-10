Halima Sultana Ertugal actor, soon to be a lawyer

Hyderabad: Esra Bilgiç (born Ankara) is a Turkish actress and model. Who portrayed Halime Sultan in the historical adventure television series Dirilis: Ertugrul. . She was born on 14 October 1992 and is 28 years old.

Personal Life:

Esra is a law student at the City University of Istanbul. While, the actress studied International Relations at the Bilkent International University in Ankara, Turkey and had studied drama at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, London.

The actress had Esra Bilgiç was dating a professional Turkish footballer Gökhan Töre since 2014. The couple finally got married on 21 October 2017, and divorced on June 17, 2019. Their wedding was attended by Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Meanwhile, Esra has a brother and there is no further information about her family. Her instagram followers are 4M while the post are 269.

Professional Life:

Her first appearance on TV was in 2014, in the TV series Dirilis: Ertugrul telecast on TRT 1. She also appeared in Bir Umut Yeter. In 2020, Bilgiç played a leading role in the film Adaniş Kutsal Kavga, with co-star Ismail Filiz. She is currently the female lead in the Turkish crime-drama TV series Ramo, with co-starMurat Yıldırım .

Awards: Social Awareness Awards : Best Female Actress in Series (Won) Anadolu Medya Awards : Best Actress of the Series (Won) Turkey Youth Awards : Best Female Actress in Series (Nominated)