Halo Infinite coming out in fall 2021

New Delhi, Dec 10 : Halo Infinite, the next game in Microsoft’s iconic franchise, will officially launch in fall 2021.

Halo Infinite was initially supposed to launch alongside Microsoft’s next-gen consoles, the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, back in November. However, at that time, the game was delayed without any announcement.

In a blog post Halo Infinite developers 343 Industries said that it is working hard to “create the best-looking Halo game ever,” and spends some time delving into graphics specifically.

According to creative director Joseph Staten, it’s already possible to play through the entire campaign, so much of the work remaining is polish, fixing bugs, and multiplayer.

Microsoft demoed Halo Infinite during the Xbox Series X games showcase in July this year, but received some criticism for the graphics and visuals shown during the demo.

In addition, 343 Industries also unveiled the first look at Halo Infinite’s multiplayer maps. While the game will be paid (and part of Xbox Game Pass), the multiplayer bits of Halo Infinite will be free-to-play.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.