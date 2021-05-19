Hamas chief writes to Indonesian prez for international support

Hamas chief Ismael Haniyeh on Tuesday wrote to Indonesian President Joko Widodo about the escalating Israeli aggression and requested him to mobilise international support.

According to Anadolu Agency, the Hamas chief called for an end of all violations in the occupied Jerusalem and its people, including Judaization schemes, settlements, forced expulsion and racial discrimination, and revoke all decisions targeting its gates and neighbourhoods, especially the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood by the Zionist occupation.

“We call upon you to act urgently, and to mobilise Arab, Islamic and international support to take a clear and firm position to oblige the occupation, an immediate end of aggression and terror practiced by the Israeli occupation against the besieged Gaza Strip,” Haniyeh wrote.

Calling on the Indonesian President to mobilise international support to urge Israel to “keep its hands off the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque,” Haniyeh demanded to put a stop to its violations against worshipers and allow them to practice their rituals and prayers freely. “May God preserve and grant you success, and for brotherly Indonesia further progress,” he concluded his letter.

Haniyeh had also written to Widodo earlier on May 10, seeking support and calling on Muslims to stand together against Israeli aggression at the end of the holy month of Ramzan.

As of May 19, 12 people have died on the Israeli side. And according to Palestinian health ministry, at least 217 Palestinians have been killed, including 63 children and 36 women. 1,500 others have been injured by the relentless attacks by Israeli security forces on the Gaza Strip since May 10.