Hamas denies Israeli allegations of military action among civilians in Gaza

Gaza: Hamas, the ruling movement of the Gaza Strip, has denied Israeli allegations that the movement’s armed wing Al-Qassam Brigades has military sites in civilian areas in the Palestinian enclave.

The Israeli Army’s allegations “are pure lies and misinformation,” said Hamas spokesman Abu Obeida in a press release on Thursday.

#عاجل| الناطق العسكري باسم كــــتــــائب الـــقـــســ.ـــام أبو عبيدة: "مزاعم العدو حول وجود أماكن للعمل العسكري بين المدنيين وما روجه من مواقع وإحداثياتٍ بهذا الخصوص هو محض كذبٍ وتضليلٍ ومحاولةٌ بائسةٌ للتغطية على عجزه وفشله أمام المـــقـــ.ـــاومة". — المقدسي للإعلام (@AlmakdesyMedia) July 28, 2022

On Wednesday, an Israeli military spokesman accused Hamas of building military sites, infrastructure and tunnels under and close to residential areas in the Gaza Strip, which Hamas has ruled since 2007, Xinhua news agency reported.

In video clips posted by the Israeli spokesman on social media platforms, alleged Hamas military infrastructure close to and underneath civilian buildings in Gaza were shown.

According to the Israeli Army, Hamas built military sites near mosques, schools, hospitals, and clinics, and underground tunnels for military purposes in civilian residential areas.

الصور والمعلومات التي بثها جيش العدو الصهيوني عن وجود أسلحة في مناطق مدنية في قطاع غزة هي محض أكاذيب وافتراء.



نشر العدو الصهيوني لهذه الصور تعبير عن ازمته الحقيقية التي يواجهها أمام مؤسسات حقوق الإنسان والجهات الدولية. — حازم قاسم (@hazemaq) July 27, 2022

“These allegations are not surprising, because the enemy’s army wants to justify targeting civilians,” Abu Obeida added.

The Israeli Army “will pay a heavy price if it behaves foolishly with the Palestinian people,” the Hamas spokesman warned.

#عاجل جيش الدفاع يكشف عن مواقع ومنشات عسكرية لمنظمة #حماس في عمق الأماكن السكنية داخل قطاع غزة ومن بينها مواقع ومستودعات وأنفاق بالقرب من مساجد ومدارس ومستشفيات وعيادات طبية والأحياء المكتظة بالسكان وحتى بالقرب من معمل #بيبسي في شمال القطاع #حماس_تخاطر_بغزة pic.twitter.com/bjJUbezDqm — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) July 27, 2022

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)