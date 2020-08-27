Hamas extends Gaza lockdown for additional 72 hours

Gaza, Aug 27 : The Islamic Hamas movement announced that it has decided to extend the lockdown imposed on the Gaza Strip for an additional 72 hours in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Undersecretary of the Interior Ministry, Tawfiq Abu N’iem, said the decision was taken “because the Gaza Strip is facing a critical stage in light of the coronavirus outbreak”, reports Xinhua news agency.

He indicated that besides the full lockdown, the Ministry will isolate five Gaza Strip districts and will close some neighbourhoods to prevent the spread of the virus in the besieged coastal enclave.

“It is possible that we would restore some additional measures in the coming hours to curb the virus,” Abu N’iem said, adding that the Ministry will facilitate providing citizens with their basic needs during the lockdown.

Meanwhile, undersecretary of the Hamas-run ministry of health in Gaza, Yousef Abu el-Reesh, told reporters that the Gaza Strip is passing through a new phase to combat the coronavirus.

“This stage requires the highest degree of attention and adherence to preventive health measures,” he added, referring to staying indoor and only leaving home for an emergency.

Since the outbreak of the deadly virus in Palestine, the Islamic Hamas movement, which has ruled the Gaza Strip since 2007, held all travellers who returned to the enclave in quarantine far from populated areas.

On Monday, Hamas announced that it recorded four Covid-19 cases in the coastal enclave’s populated areas, which led to a 48-hour lockdown.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.