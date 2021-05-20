Hamas targets IDF bus with anti-tank missile, Israeli soldier injured

Tel Aviv: Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday informed that an Israeli soldier has sustained injuries after Hamas targeted an IDF bus carrying soldiers north of the Gaza Strip with anti-tank missile fired.

“An anti-tank missile was recently fired from the northern Gaza Strip toward an empty bus. As a result of the shelling, an IDF officer who was standing near the bus was slightly injured by a shrapnel,” the IDF tweeted.

Apart from that, the military also accepted that they struck a Hamas rocket launcher mounted on the roof of a building in the Gaza Strip’s Al-Shati.

“An IDF fighter jet just struck a Hamas multi-barrel rocket launcher in Gaza which was armed with five rockets ready to target Israeli civilians. We will continue to defend Israelis from Hamas terrorism,” the military further tweeted.

An IDF fighter jet just struck a Hamas multi-barrel rocket launcher in Gaza which was armed with 5 rockets ready to target Israeli civilians.



Around 4,070 rockets have been fired from Gaza into Israel since the start of the latest confrontation, as per IDF claim.

Earlier this month, the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict started when the unrest began in East Jerusalem over an Israeli court’s decision to evict several Palestinian families from the area.

At least 212 Palestinians have died since the beginning of the fighting, 61 of them children. 42 Palestinians were reported killed on Sunday in the deadliest single strike since the violence erupted a week ago, as per Al Jazeera report.

Israel fired shells towards Lebanon in response to rocket launches on Monday. A Lebanese security source confirmed to Al Jazeera that Israel had fired 22 shells towards Lebanon, after it was reported that six rockets had been fired from south Lebanon.

On Tuesday, the IDF said that they have struck nine rocket launch pads throughout Gaza.