Hamdard Founder’s list of natural remedies for different ailments

By Waris

Hyderabad: Hakeem Mohammed Saeed emphasises natural remedies for ailments rather than popping pills for every other affliction.

The following ailments along with their natural remedies:

Liver heat: yoghurt

Dry intestines: ghee

Asthama: avoid sour food and eat fish instead.

For better brain functioning: consume almonds with honey

Sore throat due to cold: gargle with salty water

Pain due to tooth cavity: rub salt on gums

Weakness: rock sugar/ misri

Heart heat: consume the jelly made from Indian gooseberry (amla ka murabba) and pineapples

If one feels excessive cold during winter (to increase body heat): egg yolk

Weakness of liver: papaya

For increasing haemoglobin and to cure excess phlegm/mucus: eat carrots, radish and gram

Acidity: ginger water or fennel seeds (saunf) water.

To reduce tiredness: warm milk

Indigestion: fasting for a day.

These amazing remedies have been provided by Hakeem Muhammed Saeed, an intellectual innovator, entrepreneur, medical researcher and a philanthropist. Hakeem Saeed advises to avoid medicines as far as possible and treat ourselves with natural food.

Hamdard Foundation

He has been an excellent researcher in the field of Eastern medicines and found the Hamdard Foundation in 1948. He later founded the Hamdard University in 1991. Hakeem Muhammed Saeed authored and complied about 200 books in medicine, philosophy, science, health, religion, natural medicine, literature, and has written travelogues.

After a fifty-year career as a practitioner of Greco-Arab medicine, he was awarded the Nishan-e-Imtiaz by the Government of Pakistan in 2002.