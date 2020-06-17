Hamdard launches new ‘ready to drink’ products under RoohAfza

Hyderabad: Hamdard Laboratories has entered into the ready-to-drink space for its RoohAfza. The two new additions in the ready to drink category are RoohAfza Fusion and RoohAfza Milkshake.

The fusion of RoohAfza with real fruit juices in a convenient ready to drink, Tetrapack format is for the Indian market. Fusion promises the refreshing burst of the product with the fresh taste of fruit juices in five exciting flavours – Luscious Litchi, Refreshing Lemon, Delicious Orange, Exciting Pineapple and Orange, and Juicy Mango.

The Milkshake, a one-of- its kind product, comes in an ultra-safe Tetrapak packaging.

According to Hammad Ahmed, chief mutawalli, Hamdard Laboratories India, RoohAfza has been a beloved drink of India for generations. “Our teams have done a tremendous job in finding an expression of the flavour with tropical Indian fruits. It is a truly magical combination, made with Hamdard’s reputed quality standards, and crafted with passion.”

“We have been receiving feedback that an overwhelming number of people drink RoohAfza with milk. So we took it as a challenge to present the best combination of healthy and quality milk with the unique flavours of RoohAfza,our teams have done a tremendous job in finding an expression of the flavour with tropical Indian fruits he said . Those looking for the perfect milkshake RoohAfza is the answer. The Fusion range of RoohAfza with tropical fruits and the RoohAfza Milkshake have been prepared with Hamdard’s blending expertise to present the best ready-to-drink experience. We want our customers to enjoy their favourite drink in these new flavours that are convenient and delicious,” he added.

Mansoor Ali, chief sales & marketing officer, said that RoohAfza has occupied a prime space in homes and has been known as “The Drink of India”. With the objective of expanding the RoohAfza offering, and building bridges with the younger, convenience seeking consumers, we have strategically forayed into the ready-to-drink segment.

