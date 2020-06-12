Hand-Kissing Baba who claimed to treat coronavirus infects devotees

Ratlam (MP): Even as the coronavirus pandemic rages, some people continue to indulge in antics, including a ‘baba’ who used to kiss the hands of his devotees, leading to the spread of the infection that ultimately took the holy man’s life.

The baba is identified as Aslam.

Baba used to kiss hands of devotees

In the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, the ‘baba’ used to claim that he can treat coronavirus by kissing the hands of patients. He used to kiss hands of devotees, and as a result infected many people. According to information from the Health Department, so far 85 people have been found infected in Ratlam district, of which 19 came in contact with the ‘baba’ in Nayapura area.

Baba died due to coronavirus

The baba used to treat people by kissing their hands and black magic. He died on June 4 due to coronavirus. This was revealed after the discovery of the people who came in contact with him. Of those found positive, 13 people are Nayapura residents.

24 persons found infected

Nodal officer Dr Pramod Prajapati also admitted that 24 people have been found infected who were in contact with the ‘baba’. The district currently has 46 active patients. So far four people have died.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the State crossed 10,000 mark.

Source: With inputs from IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.