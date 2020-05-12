Handover mosques premises for quarantine centres: Bengal Imams

A city street near Nakhoda mosque wears a deserted look during the ongoing holy fasting month of Ramzan, amid the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Kolkata, Sunday, April 26, 2020. (PTI Photo)

KOLKATA: The Bengal Imams’ Association has urged mosque and madrasa committees in the state to let out their premises for setting up of COVID-19 quarantine centres.

In a letter, its chairman Md Yahia urged over 2,600 mosque and madrasa committees to handover their premises to the government for setting up of quarantine centres in this hour of crisis.

“If we don’t have the resources to help thousands, each of us can certainly help at least 50 fellow human beings. Let’s follow the true spirit of Islam, let’s serve humanity,” he said on Monday.

Yahia said some of the mosque committees have already taken the decision to set up quarantine centres.

The Bangali Bazar Masjid committee in the Garden Reach area in the city has approached the authorities with such a proposal, Kolkata Municipal Corporation sources said.

