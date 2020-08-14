Hansal Mehta’s job of the day: Reading stories to tribal kids

By News Desk 1 Updated: 14th August 2020 6:48 am IST
Hansal Mehta’s job of the day: Reading stories to tribal kids

Mumbai, Aug 13 : Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took up a fresh job profile on Thursday morning. To spread some positivity, he took to reading out stories to children from a small tribal settlement.

“My job this morning. Reading stories to the kids from a small tribal settlement,” he wrote alongside a video he posted on Instagram.

Actor Pratik Gandhi praised Mehta in the comment section: “This is the best job ever. I love being story teller to kids too.”

Actor Darshan Kumar dropped some heart emojis.

On the professional front, Mehta recently announced that he is all set to direct a web series based on the life of gangster Vikas Dubey, who was killed in a police encounter.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

