Hanuma Vihari parts ways with Andhra CA, will be part of Hyderabad Cricket Association

New Delhi: Hanuma Vihari has announced that he will be a part of the Hyderabad Cricket Association from the coming season and has parted ways with the Andhra Cricket Association.

“I’m taking this opportunity to inform everyone that I’m parting ways with Andhra cricket association on good terms. I’ve had the privilege to captain and represent Andhra for past five years,” Vihari tweeted.

“We’ve blossomed into a team that we can be proud of and I herby thank all my teammates, coaches and office bearers of the association for the constant support. I will be part of Hyderabad Cricket Association from the coming season,” he further wrote.

He was part of India’s tour of England before the fifth Test got cancelled due to Covid-19 and he flew back to India.

The fifth Test match between England and India was cancelled in Manchester on Friday. The BCCI and ECB held several rounds of discussion to find a way to play the Test match, however, the outbreak of COVID-19 in the Indian team contingent forced the decision of calling off the game.

Also Read Being a mother and professional athlete is challenging but gratifying: Sania Mirza

The BCCI has offered to ECB a rescheduling of the cancelled 5th Test match which was scheduled to be played at Manchester from last Friday. Ahead of the fifth and final Test against England, physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive for COVID-19 in Manchester. This led to the ultimate cancellation of the game.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) CEO Tom Harrison said that it was frustrating to see the fifth Test between England and India being cancelled and the board tried its best to avoid this outcome.

“A huge amount has happened over the last 24 hours, and from one cricket lover to another, I want to say how sorry I am for all the inconvenience caused by the cancellation of this Test match. We were all looking forward to what promised to be the culmination of this brilliant Test Series, and I’m so disappointed at not being able to get the match played,” said ECB chief Harrison in an official statement.

“I have heard many stories today of people who planned for months or saved hard during this pandemic to have a special day out with friends and family. To not see that happen is hard to take. Today’s news will have been so frustrating, especially given the short notice. Please know that we worked through the night to find solutions and avoid this outcome,” he added.