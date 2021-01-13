Hanuma Vihari takes down BJP’s Babul Supriyo in this tweet; Twitter loves it!

Indian cricketer Hanuma Vihari, who played a savior in the third test against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), subtly took down Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union minister babul Supriyo who accused Vihari of ‘murdering cricket’.

After the third test ended in a stalemate, the minister of state for environment, forest & climate change criticized Vihari for scoring 7 runs off 109 balls. Not only did the minister accuse Vihari that he ‘killed any Chance for India to achieve a historic win’, he even misspelled Vihari’s name as ‘Hanuma Bihari’.

Playing 109 balls to score 7 !That is atrocious to say the least•Hanuma Bihari has not only killed any Chance for India to achieve a historic win but has also murdered Cricket.. not keeping win an option, even if remotely, is criminal.

PS: I know that I know nothing abt cricket — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) January 11, 2021

In response, Vihari on Wednesday just corrected his name and posted: “*Hanuma Vihari”. The tweet went viral in no time and fans are terming it as a ‘perfect clap back’.

*Hanuma Vihari — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) January 13, 2021

Vihari and all-rounder Ravichandra Ashwin shared an unbeaten 62-run stand for the sixth-wicket to ensure that India did not suffer a batting collapse. Even with a hamstring injury, he managed to cement to the pitch until the very last ball. Cricket fans across hailed the duo for pulling off a historic draw, even as the injuries were mounting in the dressing room.

Ashwin, too, shared Vihari’s tweet with a hearty laugh.

“Tweet of the century”, replied another fan.

Tweet of the century😂 https://t.co/lVgrYagxLG — Kausthub Swaminathan (@kausthubcricket) January 13, 2021

Here are some more reactions to Vihari’s tweet:

The sweetest reply ignorance can get!



Well done @Hanumavihari ! https://t.co/jdKp7NslZ3 — N Sai Balaji | ఎన్ సాయి బాలాజీ (@nsaibalaji) January 13, 2021

Hanuma Vihari gave some life lessons on field that day, and now this one off it!



1. Whatever good you do in life, haters will be haters.

2. Answer them in style – with bat, on one leg, with spirit and sometimes, just your name! 👏🏾 https://t.co/RQZ47CaZPd — ZENIA D'CUNHA (@ZENIADCUNHA) January 13, 2021

Perfect #RSSlogic applied by Supriyoji. "I know nothing about cricket but let me run ny mouth anyways".



If only giving gyaan were as simple as sending fake photoshopped pictures.https://t.co/wBJxioYwxv — Act of God (certified. stays @ home) (@RaviKundurthi) January 13, 2021

The four-match test series is now evenly poised at 1-1 going into the fourth and final Test, beginning at Brisbane on Friday.