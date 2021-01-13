Hanuma Vihari takes down BJP’s Babul Supriyo in this tweet; Twitter loves it!

Indian cricketer Hanuma Vihari, who played a savior in the third test against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), subtly took down Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union minister babul Supriyo who accused Vihari of ‘murdering cricket’.
After the third test ended in a stalemate, the minister of state for environment, forest & climate change criticized Vihari for scoring 7 runs off 109 balls. Not only did the minister accuse Vihari that he ‘killed any Chance for India to achieve a historic win’, he even misspelled Vihari’s name as ‘Hanuma Bihari’.
In response, Vihari on Wednesday just corrected his name and posted: “*Hanuma Vihari”. The tweet went viral in no time and fans are terming it as a ‘perfect clap back’.
Vihari and all-rounder Ravichandra Ashwin shared an unbeaten 62-run stand for the sixth-wicket to ensure that India did not suffer a batting collapse. Even with a hamstring injury, he managed to cement to the pitch until the very last ball. Cricket fans across hailed the duo for pulling off a historic draw, even as the injuries were mounting in the dressing room.
Ashwin, too, shared Vihari’s tweet with a hearty laugh.
“Tweet of the century”, replied another fan.
Here are some more reactions to Vihari’s tweet:
The four-match test series is now evenly poised at 1-1 going into the fourth and final Test, beginning at Brisbane on Friday.