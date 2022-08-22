Hanuman idol vandalised in city temple; 1 booked

Police said they suspect that the man vandalised the idol and the shops in a drunken stupor and the locals confirmed that he was an addict.

Published: 22nd August 2022 2:46 pm IST
Representative Image

New Delhi: A person has been booked for allegedly vandalising a deity’s idol at a small temple in Northwest Delhi’s Mahendra Park area, police said on Sunday.

The locals accessed a video which showed a man with a rod near the temple where the idol of Hanuman was damaged. Some shops in the vicinity were also vandalised, they said.

He is yet to be arrested, they said.

A senior police officer said a new idol has been placed in the temple with the help of locals.

“We scanning CCTV footage. It is suspected that the man was intoxicated. We are looking for him,” the officer said.

“Police are trying to nab the culprit. There is peace in the area,” DCP Northwest said in a tweet.

