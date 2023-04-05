Hanuman Jayanti: Calcutta HC asks Bengal govt to mull deploying central forces

Kolkata: In the wake of the violence in Rishra in West Bengal’s Hooghly district, a division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday advised the state government to consider deploying central armed forces in the region until absolute normalcy is restored.

Violence broke out in Rishra on Sunday evening and continued until Monday night.

The bench headed by acting Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmoy Bhattacharya directed the government counsel to return with the state’s opinion on the matter during the post-lunch session when hearing resumes.

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by the leader of the opposition in state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari on the different incidents of violence during Ram Navami processions in Howrah, North Dinajpur and Hooghly districts.

Although absolute normalcy has been restored in Howrah and North Dinajpur, tension still prevails in Rishra with a huge police contingent on constant patrol.

Section 144 is also still imposed in Rishra and internet services remain suspended.

Justice Sivagnanam observed that there had been several instances in the past when the state government had sought assistance of central agencies and likewise it can seek similar assistance in this case as well.

“In this case, police forces from one district had to be deployed in another district to take control over the situation,” he observed.

The bench also directed the state government to take full precaution to avoid repetition of similar violence on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Thursday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also warned of possible attempts to create communal tension and spark violence.