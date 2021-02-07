Hanumantha Rao demands action against TRS MLA for ‘insulting’ weaker sections

Hyderabad: Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao has demanded that the State Government take action against Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA Dharma Reddy for his “insulting” statements against the weaker sections of the society.

Speaking to ANI, V Hanumantha Rao, former Member of Parliament and senior Congress leader said, “It’s been nearly 72 years since India got independence and even after so many years Telangana Rashtra Samiti leader and MLA Dharma Reddy has insulted the weaker sections of the society saying that they don’t know how to read and write and further told that by providing reservations to such communities, the reputation of the government is being affected.”

“The MLA has not just insulted us but also Dr B R Ambedkar. He has hurt the self-respect of people of weaker sections of the society by delivering such statements,” he added.

Rao further said Telangana Government must take action against Dharma Reddy for his statements.

“If not, then we would submit a representation to the Speaker of Telangana Legislative Assembly and would raise protest till action is taken against the TRS MLA,” he added.