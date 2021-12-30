Hanwha acquires Samsung Electro-Mechanics’ telecom module biz

Published: 30th December 2021
Hanwha Solutions Corporation is a multinational energy services, petrochemical, and real estate development company headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. The company is part of the Hanwha Group, a large South Korean business conglomerate.

Seoul: Hanwha Solutions, a chemical and energy unit of South Korean conglomerate Hanwha Group, said on Thursday it is acquiring the telecommunication module business of Samsung Electro-Mechanics in a bid to diversify its electronics component sector.

Under the agreement signed between the two companies earlier in the day, Hanwha Solutions will take over the WiFi module and the high-speed fifth-generation (5G) milimeter wave (mmWave) antenna module divisions from the Samsung unit, it said in a statement.

The deal is expected to help Hanwha Solutions further expand into modules business, especially the components for connected devices used in automobiles, such as infotainment and advanced driver-assistance systems, reports Yonhap news agency.

With the acquisition, Hanwha Solutions said it will also seek to tap into fast-growing markets such as wireless earbuds and components for virtual reality and artificial reality devices.

The two sides plan to complete the takeover process by the end of March next year, according to Hanwha.

