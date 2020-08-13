‘Happu Singh’ star Yogesh Tripathi has a working birthday

By News Desk 1 Published: 13th August 2020 9:17 pm IST
Mumbai, Aug 13 : Happu Ki Ultan Paltan fame actor Yogesh Tripathi turned a year older on Thursday. He prefers to underplay festivities, saying birthday is just another day.

“Celebrating this day with me was my Katori Amma (actress Himani Shivpuri) and the entire team of the show. Birthdays have been just another day for me, but my reel and real family never fail to surprise me,” said Yogesh.

He had a working birthday, but it was followed by an intimate celebration with family.

“The cake-cutting on the set along with the birthday song made it a special affair, even during these tough times. My family too left no stone unturned to make it a cosy yet intimate celebration with a simple cake, special dinner followed by catching up on my favourite Govinda movie,” he added.

Yogesh is best known by his hilarious crooked cop avatar of Daroga Happu Singh in the comedy shows “Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!” and “Happu Singh Ki Ultan Paltan”, more than his real name.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
