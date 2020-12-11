Happy Anniversary: 10 trending pics of ‘Viruskha’ that will melt your heart

Mumbai: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are no doubt one of the most popular, stylish and power couple in the world of both sports and entertainment. Anushka is one of the finest and gorgeous actresses of B-town and Virat continues to make India proud with his cricket captainship. Virushka’s romance and later their Italian wedding had their fans going gaga about them.

The love story Virushka is not less than a magical tale that will surely instill your faith in love. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s story began on the sets of a commercial shoot after which they fell in love, got married in 2017 on December 11 and are now expecting a baby together.

Anushka Sharma took to social media to wish husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, on their third wedding anniversary today. “3 years of us & very soon , 3 of us Miss you,” the actor wrote with a throwback photo featuring both of them.

Virat Kohli too had shared a throwback monochrome picture from his wedding to wish wifey Anushka on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “3 years and onto a lifetime together.”

From travelling together to cheering for each other’s work and performances, Virushka has never failed to be each other’s rock. And each time, Virushka has shared a sweet moment on social media, it has managed to melt everyone’s heart away

Today, as Virat and Anushka celebrate their 3rd anniversary, we decided to share with you a set of lovely pictures of Virushka which will surely met your hearts. The mushy pictures are proof of the ‘match made in heaven’.

Have a look at the pictures:



The love story of Virat-Anushka is not less than a magical tale! (Twitter)

They got married in 2017 on December 11 in Italy (Twitter)



Virat and Anushka are celebrating their 3rd anniversary today (Twitter)





Parents-to-be Virat and Anushka has never failed to be each other’s rock (Twitter)