Happy Birthday Umar Riaz: See his home, family & other photos

Mumbai: Umar Riaz is one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15. He may or may not win the ongoing season of controversial reality show but he has certainly won many hearts with his brilliant stint. Be it giving his 100% to tasks, voicing his opinions, or making relations, Umar has been leaving no chance to make his presence feel on the show. Infact his game is getting better and better with each passing day.

Doctor by profession and an artist by passion, Umar Riaz is the elder brother of Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz. He gained popularity while his younger brother competed in season 13. Born and brought up in Jammu, Umar is born to Riaz Ahmed Choudhary and Shabnam Naz. Umar also has a sister, Mahvish Choudhary.

Umar Riaz pursued MBBS from Government Medical College in Jammu. He then started practicing as a senior doctor at Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai. The BB 15’s handsome hunk is celebrating his birthday today. On his special day, let’s surf through his Instagram and check out some of his best posts that feature his family and home.