menu
search
6 Mar 2020, Fri Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments

Happy that kids paying full attention to exams : Sisodia

Posted by Qayam Published: March 06, 2020, 3:22 pm IST
Happy that kids paying full attention to exams : Sisodia

New Delhi: Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday visited the schools in the riot-affected north-east district and expressed happiness that the children are paying full attention to their exams.

“Visited government schools in north-east Delhi and spoke to the children, parents and teachers. The atmosphere has improved a lot, and I am happy that the children are now paying full attention to their exams. There is nothing more important than the future of children and their families,” Sisodia tweeted.

The north-east Delhi has witnessed a wide-spread communal riots last month, that claimed lives of over 50 people and injured hundreds.

Source: IANS
Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved