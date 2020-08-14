Hapur rape accused shot, captured

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday arrested Dalpat, the man accused of kidnapping and brutally raping a six-year-old girl in Hapur district.

Dalpat, was shot in the leg when he snatched a policeman’s gun and tried to flee after his arrest, said the police who managed to arrest him more than a week after the minor girl was attacked.

The girl was kidnapped on August 6 evening when she was playing outside her house in Garhmukteshwar Kotwali area. She was found a day later in critical condition in a field where the accused left her to die. The victim has been undergoing treatment in Meerut and her condition remains critical.

Hapur police chief Sanjeev Suman said: “Dalpat was taken to the site of the crime for investigation after his arrest where he snatched a policeman’s pistol and tried to fire at them. He was hit on the leg in retaliatory firing, and has been admitted to a hospital.”

The doctor at the hospital said Dalpat has a bullet injury in his leg but was out of danger.

Dalpat will be interrogated as soon as he is out of the hospital, a police official added.

Earlier this week, the police had released a photo of Dalpat, days after three sketches were released based on the statements of the girl’s parents and neighbours. For the last few days Dalpat carried a reward of Rs 50,000 as police sought information about the attacker and was under pressure to solve the case.

Earlier on Friday, the Amroha police had found a set of clothes, an identity card and a purported suicide note from Dalpat that said that he did not want to be killed in an encounter and was choosing other means to end his life. “I know I will be killed in an encounter and I do not want to die like that. I will choose my own means to end life. Please do not harass my children,” the note read.

The police, however, were suspicious about the note and said it could be an attempt to mislead the investigations. “Till we trace him or his body or any evidence to corroborate it, we are not going to rely on the suicide note. We are trying to match the handwriting on suicide note with the original,” said a senior police official.

The ‘suicide’ note were found near Mehmoodpur village in Amroha, where accused Dalpat Singh lived. The villagers had reportedly spotted Dalpat with country-made liquor on the outskirts of his native village on Monday and informed the police. But Dalpat gave the police team a slip.

Source: IANS

