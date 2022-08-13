Har Ghar Tiranga: Bhagwat hoists tricolour at RSS headquarters

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday hoisted the tricolour at the organization’s headquarters here as part of the `Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

Nagpur district collector R Vimla visited the RSS headquarters during the day and presented Bhagwat a national flag under the campaign, a Union government initiative to mark 75 years of Independence, an official said. The Sangh headquarters in Mahal area also houses residential quarters of Bhagwat and some other functionaries.

A day before, the Sangh also changed the display pictures (DPs) of its Facebook and Twitter accounts to the tricolour.

Also Read One leader alone can not tackle all challenges before this country: Bhagwat

Questions had been raised on social media earlier as to why the RSS, ideological parent of the ruling BJP, had not yet uploaded the tricolour as DP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the citizens to upload images of the national flag as display pictures as part of `Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.