Har Ghar Tiranga: Bhagwat hoists tricolour at RSS headquarters

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 13th August 2022 9:39 pm IST
We are looking at history from India's perspective: Bhagwat on Samrat Prithviraj
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat (Twitter)

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday hoisted the tricolour at the organization’s headquarters here as part of the `Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

Nagpur district collector R Vimla visited the RSS headquarters during the day and presented Bhagwat a national flag under the campaign, a Union government initiative to mark 75 years of Independence, an official said. The Sangh headquarters in Mahal area also houses residential quarters of Bhagwat and some other functionaries.

A day before, the Sangh also changed the display pictures (DPs) of its Facebook and Twitter accounts to the tricolour.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
One leader alone can not tackle all challenges before this country: Bhagwat

Questions had been raised on social media earlier as to why the RSS, ideological parent of the ruling BJP, had not yet uploaded the tricolour as DP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the citizens to upload images of the national flag as display pictures as part of `Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button