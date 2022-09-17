Haramain Express reduces travel time to 2 hrs between Makkah, Madinah

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s fast train service, the Haramain Express, allows Umrah pilgrims to travel from the holy city of Makkah to Madinah in just 2 hours and 20 minutes, local media reported.

This integrated fast train called Haramain High-Speed Rail has a speed of more than 300 kilometres per hour cutting travel time between the two cities to as low as 90 minutes.

The train can accommodate more than 400 business and economy class passengers. The ticket prices are between 40 riyals to 150 Saudi riyals.

In addition to the Makkah-Madina route, Haramain Express can also take pilgrims to Jeddah and King Abdullah Economic City.

People from all over the world are allowed to perform Umrah during their stay in the Kingdom, with the help of the visa system provided by the Ministry of Haj and Umrah.

This innovative and optimization service is being implemented with the aim of offering a hassle-free cultural and religious experience to Umrah pilgrims, in line with the objectives of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.