Hard copy of degrees to be issued free to Delhi University students

New Delhi: Delhi University (DU) has said it would provide a hard copy of the college degree for free to students who have graduated from various colleges affiliated to it.

The university though, has decided to charge students Rs 750 for issuing college digital degrees to them. This decision is being opposed by the students and they want no fee to be charged in lieu of issuing them college degrees. However, for receiving a digital degree, students would have to pay the fixed amount.

The university has launched an online portal for all the students who have not yet received their graduation degrees. Through this portal, digital degrees and certificates are being issued to the students. Along with this Delhi University has also started the printing of degrees.

There is also a dilemma in the minds of students that on getting the digital degrees, the copy of the printed degree would no longer be made available as in the past.

DU’s Dean of Examination D.S. Rawat said issuing digital degrees was a major effort and was achieved by teamwork. The digital degrees were issued to students on the day of DU’s 97th convocation.

According to Delhi University, it takes time to issue a printed degree so the university has issued digital degrees to all students. If students wish, they could download the degrees by paying a fee. All students would also be given a hard copy of their degrees. There is no money charge for acquiring hard copies of degrees. Those who have received digital degrees would also get a printed degree.

The National Students Union of India (NSUI) is opposing the Delhi University’s decision to charge a fee of Rs 750 for a digital degree. The NSUI has requested the university administration to immediately withdraw this fee.

The DU has been issuing digital degrees to students since 2021. Under this, any student could receive his/her degree through an online link. Students who have graduated in the academic year 2020-21 would have to pay a fee of Rs 750 to download the digital degree.

NSUI National Media Co-incharge Mohammad Ali says that apart from this, a big error has come to fore in the degrees of the students from Delhi School of Journalism. Instead of granting a graduate degree to students after three years, the administration has been given a Five-Year Integrated Programme degree which should have been given after 5 years.

