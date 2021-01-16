Hardik Pandya’s father Himanshu Pandya passes away

Mumbai: Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal Pandya’s father Himanshu Pandya passed away due to cardiac arrest on Saturday.

As per reports, Himanshu Pandya suffered a heart attack early morning on January 16 which he couldn’t survive.

Krunal Pandya, who was leading Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, left the game, with permission from the team management and the CEO, after listening the devastating news. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya is expected to arrive Vadodara around noon.

Currently, Hardik Pandya has been spending time with his wife Natasa Stankovic and their baby boy Agastya. The cricketer has also begun training for the upcoming white-ball series against England.

After the Himanshu’s demise broke out, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli took to his Twitter handle to offer a condolence, he wrote, “Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Hardik and Krunal’s dad. Spoke to him a couple of times, looked a joyful and full of life person. May his soul rest in peace. Stay strong you two. @hardikpandya7 @krunalpandya24.”

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Really sorry to hear about the demise of your father @krunalpandya24 & @hardikpandya7 Condolences to your family and friends. May God give you strength in these difficult times.”

