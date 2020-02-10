Hardik Patel missing since Jan 24, claims wife Kinjal

A+ A-

Ahmedabad: Congress leader Hardik Patel’s wife Kinjal here on Monday claimed her husband was untraceable since his release from jail on January 24. He was arrested on January 18.

Kinjal said he had not made any contact with the family though he had tweeted about his release. “Has been released from detention of dictatorship. But what’s my fault,” he had tweeted On January 24.

Charging the “government machinery” for Patel’s disappearance, Kinjal said the family was being harassed by the government.

“My husband was arrested and sent to jail in many cases. On several occasions, as soon as he came out of jail, he was rearrested and put behind the bars in some other case. Don’t you think this is harassment,” Kinjal said.

Fearing for her husband’s life, Kinjal claimed the police often visited her house at odd hours.

Responding to her allegations, Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) Shivanand Jha told IANS: “Is this a topic to talk on? I don’t think he (Hardik Patel) deserves a comment. He is not worth it.”

However, Kinjal’s claims have created a ripple and are being talked about in the police and the political circles — from Gujarat to Delhi. The Ahmedabad Police have been maintaining a studied silence on her allegations.

Patel had earlier tweeted “that he will not bow down” apparently referring to the BJP.

Meanwhile, the Patidar Anamat Andolan sources said they were unable to establish any contact with Patel. “Nobody knows if he has gone underground or what,” said a leader.

The Congress has said the Gujarat Police were misusing their power and had charged the Patidar leader in several cases.