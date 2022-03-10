Hardly any votes for Unnao rape survivor’s mother, BJP ahead

Photo of IANS IANS|   Published: 10th March 2022 3:29 pm IST
Asha Singh, mother of Unnao rape victim, loses elections.

New Delhi: In Unnao, Congress candidate Asha Singh, the mother of rape survivor was completely trumped in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections as till the tenth round of counting she managed to secure just 438 votes.

Notably, the Unnao rape case refers to the incident where a 17-year-old girl was gangraped and former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar was convicted in the case.

The BJP is currently leading from the Unnao Assembly constituency, as per the Election Commission trends.

MS Education Academy

BJP’s Pankaj Gupta has so far secured 42,021 votes while Samajwadi Party’s Abhinav Kumar is currently trailing with 30,612 votes.

The Congress candidate’s vote count was even less than NOTA.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button