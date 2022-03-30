Haren Pandya murder: 8 youths acquitted in 19 year old conspiracy case

Hyderabad: After a long gap of nineteen years the seventh additional metropolitan sessions judge at Nampally criminal courts has acquitted eight accused allegedly involved in a criminal conspiracy case post assassination of the former Gujarat Home Minister Haren Pandya murder case.

Dozens of youths were picked up by the Hyderabad police after the killing of Haren Pandya at Ahmedabad. A Suo-moto case under IPC sections 121 (waging of war, against the Government of India), 121-A,124-A (Sedition),201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence),153A (wanton vilification or attacks upon the religion) and section 12 of Indian Passport act was registered at central crime station (CCS).

Zubair Shareef, Syed Mubashir Hussain, Syed Aijaz Ahmed aka Munna, Mohammed Wajid Ahmed, Mohammed Majeed aka Shakeel, Syed Abdul Nayeem, Syed Omer aka Rafiq, Syed Aijaz Ahmed aka Chota Aijaz who belongs to Saidabad and Kurmaguda area of old city were booked.

The police alleged that the arrested youths were sent for the alleged terror training and they went to Hong Kong and Bangkok by allegedly tampering the passports.

Few were also arrested by the Ahmedabad Detection Crime Branch (DCB) in the similar offence. The court acquitted the youths after police claims could not be proved.