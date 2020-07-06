Hari Prasad who established Badruka chain of education institutions passes away

Hyderabad: Hari Prasad G Badruka, Chairman of Seth Ghasiram Gopikishan Badruka Educational Society (SGGBES), has passed away in the early hours of Monday. He was 92 years old.

According to his relatives Hari Prasad had not been keeping well for the past few months.

His last rites were performed by his family in the early hours on Monday.

Hari Prasad had served as the Honorary Secretary of the Society for half a century. He is credited with setting up six educational institutions with his dynamic approach. He was a pioneer in the state to set up and start affiliate private colleges in the state for Business Management and Computer Education.

The society had been established in 1950. Today it runs Bhadruka colleges including for Commerce and Arts, PG College for Information Technology, Junior college for the girls and the list goes on.

According to his family members, Hari Prasad actively participated in the Telangana movement in 1969.