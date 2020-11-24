Haridwar Kumbh to start on March 11: Akhara Parishad

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 24 : The Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) president, Mahant Narendra Giri, has announced that the first ‘shahi snan’ (bathing day) of Haridwar Kumbh, scheduled next year, will be held on March 11 on occasion of ‘Maha Shivratri’.

Apart from Shahi snans, bathing on six dates will also be held in 2021 on Makar Sankranti (January 14), Mauni Amavasya (February 11), Basant Panchmi (February 16), Magh Purnima (February 27) and Chaitra Shukla Pratipada (April 13) and Ram Navmi (April 21).

The ABAP is the apex body of 13 Hindu monastic orders.

Giri, who was recently in Haridwar to attend the Parishad’s national working committee meeting, said he had met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and discussed arrangements for Kumbh Mela.

“The second, third and fourth shahi snans will be held on April 12 (Somvati Amavsya), April 14 (Vaishakhi and Mesha Sankranti) and April 27 (Chaitra Purnima) respectively,” the Mahant said.

The ABAP chief said, “All 13 akharas would be participating in the Haridwar Kumbh 2021 with full grandeur. There will also be taking out a peshwai (procession) on shahi snan days.

“Fewer saints and seers will be attending the shahi snan this year. All akharas would be setting up their camps — cantonment and katha pandals — on the land allotted to them at the Mela venue. The seers will also be following Covid-19 protocol.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.