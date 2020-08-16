Harish alerts officials on rains

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao today instructed revenue and irrigation officials to be extra alert and take rescue measures in the wake of continuous heavy rains in the city and state.



At a review meeting of television conference the finance minister has directed that the officials stay in headquarters. Harish Rao asked them to be ready to face any sort of natural calamities or eventuality in the wake of rains.



Monitor situation arising out of rains and floods and offer all help to victims, he asked the officials. Ensure that no loss of life and property is caused due to rains and floods he said.



Harish Rao asked them to take necessary rescue operations to protect lives and properties. Provide alternative facilities to those who lost their houses and help groceries, compensation and requisite things to the people whose houses are partially damaged.