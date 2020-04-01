Harish distributes 12 kg rice, Rs 500 cash to migrant workers

Siddipet: In the first phase of a camp set up by the State government, Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday distributed 12 kg rice and Rs 500 in cash to migrant workers in Siddipet.

The minister said that it is the responsibility of the government to feed the migrant labourers during the countrywide lockdown.

The relief was provided to 360 migrant labourers working at Mandapalli village, 320 working at Narsapur, 680 at Mutrajpalli village, 300 at Markuk village and 600 labourers at Bollaram camp.

10300 migrant labourers work in Siddipet District

“There are a total of 10,300 migrant labourers working in various projects in Siddipet district and all of them will be given the aid of 12 kg rice and Rs 500 cash,” Rao said.

Following the Prime Minister’s announcement last week, the country is in complete lockdown for 21 days in a bid to stem the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown has, however, adversely affected the daily wage earners and migrant workers in the country.

Source: ANI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.