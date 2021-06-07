Harish Rao comes in aid of two orphan children

Hyderabad: Telangana State finance minister T. Harish Rao has come forward to help two children whose parents passed away recently. The photos of the two children hailing from Vaipaipally village of Doulatabad Mandal living in a distressing condition were posted on Twitter.

After getting to know about the state of the children Harish Rao had a meeting with Medak MP Prabhakar Reddy and directed him to visit the two children with aid.

Prabhakar Reddy handed over one lakh rupees to the children and ensured to provide a double bedroom home for them soon.

The children are identified as Sameer (14) and Sandeep (12). Ten years ago, their father Ramloo passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest while their mother Anusuya died due to COVID-19 six months back. Both the parents worked as labourers in the village.

After the passing of their mother both the children were helpless and lived in a hut. Some relatives and villagers have helped the children.

Meanwhile, the two children thanked Harish Rao for his aid. The villagers and the children’s relatives also appreciated the humanitarian gesture of the finance minister.