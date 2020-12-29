Harish Rao, Farooq Hussain appeal Muslim youths to enroll for MLC graduate seats election

Hyderabad: Finance Minister Harish Rao and MLC member Farooq Hussain appealed to Muslim youths to enrol for MC graduate constituency seats. The elections in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Mahbubnagar, Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda districts for MLC graduates constituencies shall be held shortly.

The last date for enrolment is December 31, 2020. Rao and Hussain appealed to the Osmania Universitys old students Union leader Shaik Ahmed Ayaz to urge the Muslim graduates in these constituencies to play an essential role in these elections.

In response to the appeal, Shaik Ahmed Ayaz urged all the Muslim graduates in these districts not only to enrol themselves but ensure that all those whom they know should register for voting in these elections.

The President of the Old students of OU, said, Voting favouring secular parties can safeguard the secular and democratic values. He further said that Muslims Complacency in voting in the GHMC election, held recently, led to the rise of communal forces in the State. 

The graduates of Osmania and Kakatiya universities must stop these communal forces’ rise to strengthen the secular TRS leadership in the State. The last date for enrolment is December 31, 2020. Muslim graduates can fill the form by visiting Tahsildars office or can enrol online on www.ceotelangana.nic. In, Shaik Ahmed Ayaz said.