Harish Rao flays Centre for prices hike

Siddipet: Finance minister T Harish Rao on Sunday criticised the Centre for hiking the prices and hitting hard the poorer sections of people. The minister yesterday distributed Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak amount cheques at Gajwelu. 368 beneficiaries received cheques of Rs.1, 00,116 each.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister stated that Telangana is the only state in the country that is extending financial assistance to the poor girls under the scheme. He said the Centre is hiking the prices of all essentials and burdening the poor. While the Chief Minister KCR is distributing money under welfare programmes, the Centre is taking away the amount through price hikes. It is for the people to decide whether to support the Government that helps them or the one which takes away their earnings.

Stating that services are being extended to the people in government hospitals on par with corporate hospitals, he called upon the poor people not to go to private hospitals and lose their money. He said women should go in for normal deliveries, instead of operations. Women and their relatives should not insist on operations. Normal delivery will be good for both the mother and child. Mother’s milk to the child within one hour of delivery would increase immunity among children, he added.

Petrol, diesel prices hiked again

In Hyderabad, the petrol price on Monday was hiked by 34 paise a litre and diesel by 38 paise.

Petrol in the city will now cost Rs 112.71 per litre as against Rs 112.37 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 98.69 per litre to Rs 99.07.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

With inputs from PTI/NSS