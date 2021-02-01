Harish Rao fumes at TSWREIS teachers for lack of preparedness

Sangareddy: Telangana’s finance minister T Harish Rao on Sunday fumed on the teachers of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) for their lack of preparedness in reopening schools. In Telangana, regular classes for students of classes 9 and 10 resumed on Monday.

The finance minister made a surprise visit to the society’s residential school in Andole, Sangareddy and was shocked to note that the school was unclean and lacked in preparedness for students to come back.

Harish said that even after several review meetings that were conducted, the school management has not done anything and the hostels are locked.

Finance minister also asked the school management that how they are planning to deal with the students once they start coming from tomorrow, with no preparation.

Speaking to RS Praveen Kumar, secretary of the society, Harish said that there was no one except a teacher and further asked him to issue directions to keep everything ready to avoid any inconvenience to the students.

Further, school management failed to present the keys for the inspection of hostel rooms and kitchen as they were with the assistant caretaker who was not reachable.

The hostel remained locked from outside. Except for a couple of teachers, the principal, caretaker, assistant caretaker, chefs were not present at the school.